Steel Chamber

After a long day of litigation proceedings, a lawyer while leaving his private practice gets abducted by a deranged killer who is angered at the corruption and secrecy that lies within the judicial system. Little did he know, he would become the object of a killer's obsession or that his well-kept secret would jeopardise his career as a lawyer but either way, he is trapped away fighting for his survival and he determines the outcome on how his situation unfolds. Will he confess his sins or take his secrets to the grave?