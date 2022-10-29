Not Available

A boy transfers to a school in the countryside, where he finds himself attracted to a mysterious girl. The girl lives alone with her mental patient father and enjoys skating alone on the lake at night. Villagers and classmates spread rumors about the girl, but the boy doesn’t care. Then one day, her father disappears and the boy becomes witness to suspicious activity. Other than a few documentaries, this is Choi Jin-seong’s first feature film. Steel Cold Winter is no normal teenage love story.