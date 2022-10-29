Steel Panther -The British Invasion

Not Available

Shot at a sold-out show in London's famed Brixton Academy, Steel Panther brings back the '80s in full force with a blistering set of their greatest hits. This DVD also includes a hysterical behind the scenes documentary; total running time is over two hours. The British Invasion tracklisting: 'Eyes Of A Panther' 'Eatin' Ain't Cheatin' 'Fat Girl' Hair Solo 'Party All Day' 'Hell's On Fire' 'Stripper Girl' Guitar Solo 'Asian Hooker' 'Turn Out The Lights' 'Girl From Oklahoma' 'We Want Pussy' 'Community Property' 'The Shocker' 'Death To All But Metal'