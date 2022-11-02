Steel Pulse: Door of No Return

Not Available

Live in Senegal 1999. Steel Pulse started by playing concerts with punk bands as part of the Rock Against Racism movement popular in the late seventies. Subsequent releases and touring took the band to USA where they were to follow up their Grammy win of 1986 with a further nomination for a Grammy for the album "African Holocaust" in 2004. "Door of No Return", while being a track from the successful "African Holocaust" album, is also the title of an in-depth documentary about the hugely successful British Reggae band. This film includes concert performances alongside interviews which provide insight into the band that many consider to be the greatest Reggae band in the world.