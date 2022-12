Not Available

Legendary reggae group Steel Pulse appeared on the German television program Rockpalast on December 12, 1979. The band had formed just four years earlier in Birmingham, England by guitarists David Hinds and Basil Gabbidon after hearing Bob Marley And The Wailers’ 1973 album, Catch a Fire. But the group was often barred from venues in Birmingham because of their Rastafarian beliefs, so they found a home with another group of outcasts-- the punk rockers.