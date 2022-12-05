Steel Spirit

Not Available

This 90-minute, emotionally charged epic will have you asking yourself, “Who would I trust?” as Dallas McQuaid (Steven J. Pershing) struggles to stay alive after a five million-dollar bounty is placed on his head. While being hunted by every lowlife bounty hunter looking for beer money, McQuaid searches for friends among foes. Reunited with his best friend, Jack O'Donnell (Brian Papakie); ex-wife, Jennifer (Jennifer Rockelmann); and his old friend, Detective John Coleman (Stephen Pagano), McQuaid quickly discovers that sometimes loyalty is purely superficial.