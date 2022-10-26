Not Available

Steel Trap

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Abnormal Pictures

A who-is-it setting in the claustrophobic corridors of an abandoned and locked-off office building that has several guests invited to a party by their mysterious, unknown host. Only it is they who are the victims of their crimes. Suspense and mistrust are not the only stalker in this cat and mouse game of wits and fear. Who is the stalker? Why is he killing? And what is it exactly that everyone here has in common?

Cast

Pascal LangdaleRobert
Annabelle WallisMelanie
Adam RaynerAdam

