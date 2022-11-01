Stefan Everts Sand vol. 1

Not Available

Stefan Everts MX Training & Racing Techniques Sand Volume 1 Following the great success of the Stefan Everts DVD "Stairway to Glory", the winningest motocross rider of all time will now reveal the secrets that have won him a record 10 World Titles and 101 Grand Prix Wins. Stefan Everts' impressive career has been earmarked by his smooth riding technique. In volume 1 of the 3 volume set, Everts will divulge all his sand riding skills, techniques and secrets that have afforded him the title of 'The Worlds Best Sand Rider'. Follow Everts in the infamous deep sand pits of Lommel and Olmen with race-specific footage from the most treacherous sand tracks on the Grand-Prix circuit. Special helicopter, bike cam and slo-motion footage captures every motion from the champion as he explains and shows you the untold secrets of his success.