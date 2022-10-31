Stefan v/s Kramer

Not Available

When Stefan Kramer seems to have achieved everything, destiny tells him he has neglected what's most important... His family. His wife, who postponed her singing career to support her husband career and raise their children, is invited to a television singing competition; this participation will change her life. A comedy that tells the story of a famous comedian, who has to touch bottom, to reclaim what's most important in his life... The love of his wife and children. Written by Claudia Gutierrez Hernandez