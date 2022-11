Not Available

Stefano, a handsome Italian, is the producer and merchant of the finest cheese in the village. The ladies adore him, the men want to be him - and everyone loves his perfect Formaggio. The township is beautified by its very essence. Jasmine, an equally stunning but shy florist, who has long admired from afar, finally gets the date of her dreams, and the birth of a relationship that we hope, for her sake, doesn't happen.