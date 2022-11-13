steifheit 1 – 3 / 7

Not Available

Every ten years, the filmmaker Albert Sackl sits naked in a black space in front of his camera, which he lets run on time lapse — shooting image for image, for around four hours each time, to arrive at a scant three-minute film — until all 4,000 frames of a standard 16mm roll of film have been shot. The basic idea (and not so simple challenge) comprises maintaining an erection for hours through the energy of friction, which (spoiler alert!) is not always possible. stiffness seems simple at first glance but is a cunning undertaking fluctuating between narcissism and self-demolition, frenzy and wasteland, self-satisfaction and self-torture (Stefan Grissemann).