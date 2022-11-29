Not Available

Hardly back from America in her home village, the young mountain guide Andrea Stamm is called to a rescue operation. The wife of the contractor Baumberger has an accident. A murder? The whole village mourns, but Andreas's father Robert Stamm can not believe in an accident. The former police officer, who was sent against his will in early retirement, is convinced that Baumberger killed his wife. After initial hesitation, Andrea gives credence to her father's suspicions and begins to investigate. The television movie Steinschlag is an exciting Swiss crime drama based on the novel by Emil Zopfi.