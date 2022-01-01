1990

Barmaid Stella Claire (Bette Midler) and blueblood Stephen Dallas (Stephen Collins) have very little in common -- except they've fallen in love. When their relationship fails, Stella decides to raise the child they had, Jenny (Trini Alvarado), alone. But Jenny and Stella are far from the perfect mother-daughter pair. Jenny resents her coarse and vulgar parent, who, in the end, proves just how incredible a mother she really is.