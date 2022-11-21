Stella and Sam: Friends

Not Available

Based on the award-winning best-selling book series by Marie-Louise Gay. Stella guides her younger brother, Sam, through endless adventures that transform their house and backyard into anywhere in the world! Along the way Sam has a million questions and Stella has a zillion answers as their imaginations discover the awe and wonder of childhood within the natural world. Episodes: A HAND-ME-DOWN SWEATER - Sam tries to make his old sweater special before passing it down to Fred. BREAKFAST FOR TWO - Stella has to get Sam out of bed in time for a special breakfast. A BIG SAM - Sam wishes he was bigger but discovers being small can be handy sometimes. SAM'S SCARF - Fred helps Stella and Sam track down a missing scarf. SAM AND THE SKY PAINTER - After being surprised with a card and gift for Brother's Day, Sam makes plans for Sister's Day. DEER FRIEND - Stella helps Sam make friends with a fawn that he surprised in the meadow.