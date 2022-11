Not Available

Over the course of August 1997, interviews were shot for a video documentary entitled Stella at 20: An Atari 2600 Retrospective. The founders of Atari, the original engineers, the famous programmers, and some lesser known programmers were gathered together to look back on the system that launched the home videogame industry. Volume 2 focuses on the individual programmers, their background, and in-depth discussions of the games they created, covering all eras of the system.