1937

Stella Dallas

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 1937

Studio

Samuel Goldwyn Productions

Working-class Stella Martin marries high-end Stephen Dallas and soon they have a daughter named Laurel. But Stephen's incessant demands of Stella to become what she isn't leads to their eventual separation. Stephen later marries Helen Morrison (his prior fiancée), and Laurel becomes the focus of Stella's life and love. Nothing is too good for Laurel as far as Stella is concerned. Determined to give her all the advantages, she takes Laurel on a trip to an expensive resort where Laurel makes friends with rich kids. After an embarrassing incident, Stella realizes that her daughter would go farther in life without Stella as her mother. Her subsequent sacrifice is shattering.

Cast

John BolesStephen Dallas
Anne ShirleyLaurel "Lorrie" Dallas
Barbara O'NeilHelen Morrison
Alan HaleEd Munn
Marjorie MainMrs. Martin
George WalcottCharlie Martin

