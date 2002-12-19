Stella Shorts 1998-2002

2002

STELLA is a three-man comedy troupe from New York City, comprised of well-known comedians/actors Michael Showalter, David Wain, and Michael Ian Black. Though the three have made a living performing at comedy clubs, they are perhaps best known for their home-made short films. The STELLA SHORTS have garnered cult success because of their nonsensical plotlines, absurd dialogue, graphic sexual humor, sporatic violence, and sheer hilarity. This DVD showcases the trio's first twenty-three adventures, each one more bizarre and hysterical than the last. Highlights include: a game of whiffleball that goes terribly awry, an expedition to the South Pole (?) to meet Santa Claus, an edge-of-your-seat moustache-growing contest, a twisted "whodunit"-style murder mystery, and much, much more.