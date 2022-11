Not Available

Captain Stellar Quasar and the crew of the Aticus Lem agree to transport a passenger on a mysterious quest into the forbidding Uncharted Quadrant. But the strange UQ is not the only danger the crew will meet. They have to avoid a repo ship, the all-powerful Corporation, the crazed cult leader Zoltan, and the ruthless God Squad, all out to beat the Aticus Lem to the UQ and the Scrolls of Dadelia.