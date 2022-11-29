Not Available

Since childhood, Svetka Artyukhova was teased for being overweight, and she chose the best way to take revenge - she became a cop. Now no one dares to laugh at her. And the opera Artyukhova herself jokes only to scare the detainees. But on the instructions of her superiors, Svetka will have to go on a stand-up tour under the guise of an administrator in order to reveal the drug sales scheme. A person who never smiles will have to be the errand for those who make jokes. The case is under special control, there is little time, and anyone can be a criminal. Sveta gets down to business with her usual simplicity, assertiveness and without any jokes.