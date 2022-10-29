Not Available

Step Back to Glory

  • Drama
  • Action

A true story of the unrelenting endurance and perseverance of a group of passionate teenage girls, in a film that firmly grasps audiences and tugs at the heartstrings with an emotionally charged story of tug-of-war, “Step Back to Glory”, stands out from all of the other Cinderella-story movies in its faithful portrayal of a real-life event. The film, directed by Zhang Bo-rui, tells the story of a group of young teenage girls from the Jingmei Girls High School tug-of-war team and their arduous journey from failure to success.

Kaiser ChuangTrainer Guo
Pai Ming-HuaChun-ying's grandmother
Hsiao Hou TaoOld Tien
Hannah QuinlivanChang Jo-hsi
Akio ChenKuan-ping's father
Kao Meng-ChiehChen, the Yilan trainer

