Yura and Makoto married without ever being intimate. The couple have a happy life together and they move to Makoto's hometown. There, Makoto meets Shiori, who graduated from the same school as Makoto. It turns out, Shiori, who is about to get married, has been thinking of Makoto for the last 10 years. Shiori acts upon her feelings by calling Makoto and then kissing Makoto, which Yura sees ...