Not Available

Stephano: The True Story of Shakespeare's Shipwreck

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Pocahontas. Shakespeare. Squanto. "Stephano" follows the story of the only Mayflower passenger who had been to North America previously. A decade earlier, Stephen Hopkins had been aboard a Jamestown-bound ship that wrecked on Bermuda, inspiring Shakespeare's final play, The Tempest. Shot on location, the intrepid Hit and Run History crew retraces Hopkins’ life crisscrossing the Atlantic. Two-time Emmy-nominated producer and host Andrew Giles Buckley, a Hopkins descendant, grew up hearing stories that New Plymouth’s iconoclast tavern keeper may have the model of The Tempest’s drunken and mutinous Stephano. In their Gumshoe Historian style, Buckley and crew of Hit and Run History seek out the reality of a man who was everywhere at the founding of America.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images