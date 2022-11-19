Not Available

Stephen Fry Live at the Sydney Opera House will be recorded at his first performance in Australia on Tuesday 27 July. Fry will discuss travel, art, TV and madness, with a tactful avoidance of cricket. With his usual admirable, rhetorical technique, sparkling wit and rich tones, this perfect Englishman will entertain and enthral during his 90 minute talk. Stephen John Fry is a national treasure in his native land of England. A writer, presenter, social commentator, satirist, actor and TV personality, Fry's diverse interests have seen him gain significant presence in radio, TV, film, print, online and even on PlayStation 3.