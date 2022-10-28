Stephen Fry Live: More Fool Me

Not Available

This live event, filmed before a delighted, sell-out audience at London's Royal Festival Hall, and broadcast to cinemas throughout the world celebrates the publication of Stephen Fry's new volume of memoirs 'More Fool Me'. A heady tale of the late eighties and early nineties in which Stephen - driven to create, perform and entertain - burned bright, partied hard and damn the consequences...Don't miss this rare opportunity to see the comedian, actor, presenter, writer and raconteur on stage live.