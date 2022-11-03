Stephen Hawking's Universe - The Big Bang

Not Available

He is a living legend, whose book A Brief History of Time became an instant best seller. Now, his genius is fully revealed in this new series that will treat you to the latest and most profound advances in cosmological thought in true down-to-earth Hawking fashion. Encompassing Hawking's matchless point of view, these six programs (two each on three discs) spin an intergalactic detective story, rich with mystery, unexpected twists and astonishing revelations. Titles are: "The Big Bang," "On the Dark Side," and "Black Holes and Beyond."