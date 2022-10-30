Stephen Merchant: Hello Ladies... Live!

Not Available

Stephen Merchant, the Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globe award winning co-creator of The Office and Extras in his first ever live stand-up comedy tour and it has been well worth the wait. The Guardian says "his performance is priceless...he can do funny just by being there" and The Times states that "the man is hilarious". Stepping into the lime light, Stephen Merchant is in search of a wife, discussing the problems of being 6ft7 in life, but also when it comes to the ladies, watching porn on VHS and re-enacting the first play he ever wrote! This is one not to be missed!