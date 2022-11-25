Steps: The Next Step Live

Not Available

The Next Step is Steps' second tour after their Step One Tour. At the time, the Next Step Tour was the biggest UK pop tour in history. The tour premieres some tracks of their 2nd album Steptacular including When I Said Goodbye, Deeper Shade of Blue and Say You'll Be Mine which later were singles in 2000. The 31 October Manchester show was broadcast live on Sky Box Office and later released on the video "The Next Step Live", which shows some backstage footage of the show. The show is split into three different themes - "Carnival", "Space" and "Garden".