Not Available

Stereo

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ZDF

Erik has is own motorbike workshop in a sleepy little town. He may have the telling word ‘scoundrel’ tattooed onto his lower arm but he nonetheless creates an impression of a well-behaved average Joe. His relationship with his girlfriend Julia is going well and her daughter Linda is very fond of her new Dad. But then all of a sudden the mysterious Henry appears and begins following him about like a sinister shadow. The more Erik tries to shake off his diabolical guest the more Henry intrudes into his life. But then when a violent gangster named Keitel enters the fray and threatens not only Erik but Julia and Linda, Erik’s seemingly ideal world begins to run off the rails.

Cast

Jürgen VogelErik
Moritz BleibtreuHenry
Petra Schmidt-SchallerJulia
Georg FriedrichKeitel
Rainer BockWolfgang
Adrian CanDeisler

View Full Cast >

Images