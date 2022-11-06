Stereo A Visual Sound

Not Available

Going for that 50 television soundtrack Stereo was hell bent on putting out a video that was artsy and fun. They definitely knew how to inject fun into a skate vid. So many video part look painfully forced, it's nice to see the Stereo crew having a blast. I have to say I love to see a good vert part. Mike Frasier delivered that via a giant half pipe. Killer stuff. Damn you, street skating! No one builds ramps any more. So, anyway... A Visual Sound is a fun vid, but it's always hard to look back and think about the standards of the mid-90's compared with this 2008 re-issue. The retro-value of this box set is very cool. It was a bit too artsy for my taste, but who the hell am I, right? One of the best facets of this disc is the bonus commentary by Jason Lee and Chris Pastras. Since I wasn't a big fan of the music they used, watching it with the commentary going was awesome. I highly recommend this option.