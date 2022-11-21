Not Available

The Stereophonics’ Live at Cardiff Castle is best summed up by one of the punters interviewed before the start of the show: "They’re just a real band, aren’t they. There’s no rubbish going on--no nice haircuts or leather trousers. They’re a proper band." More than that, they come across as indie’s answer to the classic power trio--assuming anyone remembers the question--belting out an amazing set to a 10,000 strong audience in the gorgeous grounds of Cardiff Castle on a glorious summer’s day in 1998. Fans will find all their favourites here, and the perfectly captured atmosphere is effectively the band’s fourth member