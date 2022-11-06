Stereophonics - Performance & Cocktails (live at Morfa Stadium)

Not Available

Described by the band as 'the best party we've ever thrown', Live At Morfa Stadium is cut mixing on-stage filiming with behind-the-scenes footage, graphically illustrating the raw-adrenaline fuelled energy of Stereophonics' incredible live performance. Tracks from the award-winning album Performance & Cocktails as well as all the classics from their debut Word Gets Around, are interspersed with pre and post performance interviews. This film takes you on a journey with one of Britains biggest bands, on stage and back stage as they prepare to play their biggest gig yet.