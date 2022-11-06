Not Available

Stereophonics - Performance & Cocktails (live at Morfa Stadium)

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Described by the band as 'the best party we've ever thrown', Live At Morfa Stadium is cut mixing on-stage filiming with behind-the-scenes footage, graphically illustrating the raw-adrenaline fuelled energy of Stereophonics' incredible live performance. Tracks from the award-winning album Performance & Cocktails as well as all the classics from their debut Word Gets Around, are interspersed with pre and post performance interviews. This film takes you on a journey with one of Britains biggest bands, on stage and back stage as they prepare to play their biggest gig yet.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images