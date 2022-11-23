Stern von Rio

Not Available

This is one of the very few films with dancer and leading lady La Jana in a starring role before she died very young from pneumonia. Her sexy costumes and dances are always worth a look. Otherwise this is a reasonably well paced, but not overly convincing mix of love story, crime story and a bit of a musical with none of these three being sufficiently developed. The story? A man finds a big diamond and gives it as an engagement gift to the dancer Concha though the diamond belongs to the landowner (Gustav Diessl) on whose territory it was found and his men immediately reclaim it. Diessl wants to present the diamond in Europe, but Concha isn't likely to give up, manages to get the job as mannequin who presents the diamond the first time and indeed at this event the diamond disappears.