Not Available

Inspired by the urban slashers of the late 1970s and early 1980s, STEVE: Death Collector is based on the award-winning mock trailer which became an international sensation! When mentally unstable STEVE (Eamon Hardiman) takes on a credit collection job to pay the bills for his alcoholic mother, he lights the fuse on a powder-keg of inner turmoil and rage, culminating in a blood-thirsty spree of rape and murder. A dark and twisted comedy the likes of which you've never seen, STEVE will slaughter and sodomize his way right into your heart!