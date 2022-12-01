Steve Earle: The DVD Collection

Not Available

This installment in the 20th Century Masters series contains a selection of music videos from the fiercely independent country singer and songwriter Steve Earle. Fusing country with rock paid rich dividends for Steve Earle as he built a solid career on the back of an amalgamation of his two favorite genres. In the 1980s country was deeply unfashionable, so it took some guts for Earle to dust it down and provide listeners with a modern update of a sound that was considered to be way past its sell-by date. Here, five of his music videos are collected together. Among them are "Someday," "Guitar Town," "Copperhead Road," and two others.