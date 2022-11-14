Steve Goodman: Live from Austin City Limits... and More

Not Available

This program collects a number of the late singer/songwriter Steve Goodman's appearances on the classic AUSTIN CITY LIMITS television series. Probably best known for his song "City of New Orleans", Goodman's catalog of songs have earned him a large cult of fans, including luminaries such as John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, and Arlo Guthrie, all of whom appear here, talking about Goodman and his music. Containing a wealth of live material along with rare interview footage, this program is an excellent retrospective of a great career.