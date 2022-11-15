Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live at the Royal Festival Hall

Not Available

After the great success of Steve Hackett's "At The Edge Of Light" studio album (#13 in Germany, #3 UK Rock charts, #28 UK album charts, #7 UK vinyl charts), "Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live" now encourages you to discover a stunning new dimension of Hackett's own and classic Genesis material! "Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live" was recorded in October 2018 at London's Royal Festival Hall featuring classic Genesis & Steve Hackett solo material performed alongside a 42-piece orchestra! Easily one of the most impressive Steve Hackett live releases to date offering a brilliant fusion of prog rock and orchestral grandeur. Available as a 2CD & Blu-Ray digipak including stereo and 5.1 surround mix, behind the scenes footage, and 3 promo videos from 'At The Edge Of Light'.