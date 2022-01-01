Steve Hackett: Hungarian Horizons - Live in Budapest 2002

Not Available

The 104 minute show was recorded at Budapest's Petofi Hall on 26th January 2002 and mixed in 5.1 surround format in Steve Hackett's own MAP studio. The setlist offers a variety of Steve's favourite acoustic material including selections from 'Bay of Kings', 'Momentum', 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' and 'Sketches of Satie' together with unique acoustic arrangements of some of his band material and even one or two new and unreleased pieces. Hackett was accompanied by brother John (flute) and Roger King (keyboards)