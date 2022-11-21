Steve Hackett - Live at the Bottom Line 1980

Not Available

Steve Hackett - Live at the Bottom Line 30th September 1980 (EFDVDSH06) ------------ Proshot film, digitised from timecoded tape of pre-broadcast masters. 1.1 Slogans 1.2 Every Day 1.3 The Red Flower Of Tachai 1.4 Tigermoth 1.5 Time To Get Out 1.6 The Steppes (cuts in) 1.7 Acoustic Set 1.8 Kim 1.9 Narnia 1.10 Jacuzzi 1.11 Sentimental Institution 1.12 Spectral Mornings 2.1 A Tower Struck Down 2.2 Clocks 2.3 Band Introduction 2.4 The Show 2.5 It's Now Or Never 2.6 Please Don't Touch Bonus: -Waiting In Line -Photos by Roger Salem