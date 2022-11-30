Steve Hackett: Selling England by the Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live at Hammersmith

Not Available

Live recording from Steve Hackett's critically acclaimed 2019 UK tour. The concert was recorded at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, the final night of the tour. Steve Hackett was joined by his touring band of Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes), Craig Blundell (drums and percussion) with Nad Sylvan on vocals. Special guests for this performance were Steve's brother John Hackett (flute) and Amanda Lehmann (guitar and vocals). This was a very special tour for Steve Hackett as it brought together his favourite album from his time as guitarist with Genesis - Selling England By The Pound - which Steve and his band performed live in its entirety for the first time. The show also featured selected tracks from Steve's personal favourite album from his extensive solo career Spectral Mornings, together with tracks from his acclaimed 2019 release At The Edge Of Light.