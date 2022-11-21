Steve Hackett - Sketches of Hackett

Not Available

A collection of recordings related to Steve's acoustic guitar performances. DVD1 - (VH1 Onstage 1997) By Paved Fountain / All Is Mended / (NBC VIP 24-Feb-9 Horizons / Interview / Black Light / (Hungarian TV 2000) Gnossienne No 1 / Gymnopedie No 1 / Documentary And Live Clips DVD 2 - (Philadelphia 08-Aug-03 12:30pm) Classical Gas / Black Light / Medley By Paved Fountain / Bay of Kings / Cavalcanti / (Brywn Mawr 08-Aug-03 7:30pm) Classical Gas / Black Light/ A Bed, a Chair and a Guitar / Medley 1 / Medley 2 / Skye Boat Song / By Paved Fountain / About Playing Guitar / Bay of Kings