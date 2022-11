Not Available

Genesis fans, take heart: You can still see famed guitarist Steve Hackett play, this time live in concert in 2001 at the Teatro Coliseo in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Plus, you'll get a glimpse of the "Somewhere in Italy" tour, featuring backstage footage and interviews. Tracks include "The Floating Seventh," "Mechanical Bride," "Medley," "Serpentine Song," "Watcher of the Skies," "Hairless Heart," "Firth of Firth" and many others.