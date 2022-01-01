Steve Hackett - The Giant Hogweed Returns to Homestead

Not Available

Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited Carnegie Library Music Hall Homestead, PA October 10, 2013 1. Watcher of the Skies 2. Dancing With the Moonlit Knight 3. Fly On a Windshield 4. Broadway Melody of 1974 5. The Return of the Giant Hogweed 6 The Musical Box 7. Horizons 8. Blood On the Rooftops 9. Unquiet Slumbers For the Sleepers... 10.…In That Quiet Earth 11.Afterglow 12.I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) 13.Dance On A Volcano 14.Supper's Ready encore: 15.Firth of Fifth 16.Los Endos