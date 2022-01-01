Steve Hackett - Train Beside the Great Lake

Not Available

South Milwuakee Performing Arts Center So. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 30 June 2010 Intro Every Day Emerald and Ash Fire On The Moon Ace of Wands Serpentine Song Spectral Mornings Blood On The Rooftops Fly On A Windshield/Broadway Melody Sleepers Los Endos Firth of Fifth Upon arriving early at the invitation of Steve's manager Brian Coles, I found Steve and company in need of and receiving a big dose of Midwestern US hospitality from the local staff after it was found that the booking agent had neglected to arrange accommodations for the band. Despite the trials of this and the previous day, Steve took as much time as needed to meet all of his fans (including this one) with a smile before Renaissance took the stage to open the evening. To my surprise, I was then put into a pair of 3rd row/right seats with my video camera and a light tripod. What more could one ask for? A great set of course... and it was!