Steve Hughes: While It's Still Legal

Not Available

Conspiracy theories are just reality TV shows waiting to happen. Everythings a market and everythings insane. I'm trying to be Buddhist about it but........ (I'm not doing a very good job). Internationally renowned stand up comedian Steve Hughes takes you on a wild ride through his hilarious interpretation of an insane world that seems Hell bent on living in some kind of militarised surviellance society orwellian super mall. Drugs for children, corporate colonialism, the war on terror. I've been called controverisal in a world that views cigarettes more offensive than war. Recorded live at the Metro Theatre during the Sydney Comedy Festival Hughes unleashes a barrage of acute observations on politics, religion, science, drugs, racism, corporate oppression and heavy metal all mixed together with a spiritual philosophy that sees the irrational as the only rational answer.