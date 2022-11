Not Available

In a fitting farewell, Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin's last documentary goes below the surface of Australia's eastern reef, where some of the planet's most dangerous animals reside. Joining Irwin is Philippe Cousteau, grandson of pioneering oceanographer Jacques Cousteau. Together, the two explorers run up against venomous sea snakes, enormous sharks and saltwater crocodiles in their search for the most fearsome creatures of the deep.