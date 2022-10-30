Steve Jobs: Secrets of Life

Not Available

In 1994, Steve Jobs was interviewed by the Santa Clara Valley Historical Association. What he said during that interview was remarkable. In this never before released film interview footage, Steve talks about his values, advice to entrepreneurs and his thoughts on how to best live life. Included in this film is commentary by: Steven Wozniak (founder, Apple Computer), Nolan Bushnell (founder, Atari), Scott McNealy (founder, Sun Microsystems), Larry Ellison (founder, Oracle), Mike Markkula (founder, Apple Computer), Regis McKenna (early advertising for Apple Computer), Fred Hoar (early Apple marketing), Kevin Surace (founder, Serious Energy), Lisa Jardine (Professor of Renaissance Studies at Queen Mary, University of London), John Warnock (founder, Adobe Systems), and Charles Geschke (founder, Adobe Systems).