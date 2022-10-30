Steve Jobs: Visionary Genius

Not Available

Everyone knows his name but what is the true story behind the man? Inventor, innovator, iconoclast; Steve Jobs was all of these and more. Now find out the gripping truth behind this 21st Century icon as celebrities and leaders in the world of business talk candidly about the seismic impact that he has had on our entire way of life. Discover what drove the man both personally and professionally, the obstacles he had to overcome and the story behind his final battle that would leave the world bereft of a very modern genius. His vision was singular, his focus unshakeable, and in this unmissable film we see how one man would change the way we all communicate… forever. This is Steve Jobs, a visionary genius.