Steve Marriott: Astoria Memorial Concert

A talented musician fraught with a troubled career, Steve Marriott is best remembered as the frontman for the mod band the Small Faces, which also included Ronnie Lane, and future Who drummer Kenny Jones. At odds with his fame and dogged by the constant near-miss of success, Marriott nonetheless played with a passion and innovation that has inspired generations. His early demise when his house caught fire was a tragedy to the music world, and his popularity has, ironically, only grown since his death. This footage documents the concert held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Marriott's death.