Steve Mazan: Humblebragger

Not Available

Steve Mazan shot out of the famous San Francisco scene that produced comedy legends such as Robin Williams and Dana Carvey. In his decade-plus career, Steve has done stand-up everywhere from clubs and colleges across the country to corporate events, cruises, and many television shows including The Late Show with David Letterman. He even won an Emmy for his work writing on The Ellen Degeneres Show. His clean and clever comedy landed him on Letterman, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Bob & Tom Radio Show, Sirius/XM Radio and more. He’s even done audience warm-up for shows such as Deal or No Deal. But of all the performances Steve has done, he is most proud of his eight trips to Iraq and Afghanistan to perform for our troops. He’s also the subject of the award-winning film “Dying to do Letterman.”