Steve McNeil - Hey! Listen! (Live!)

Book readings are rubbish. So, when Steve McNeil was asked to do some book readings in support of his excellent book about the history of videogames, Hey! Listen!, he needed to come up with a plan. Employing his stand-up skills, those of his long time tech collaborator Rob Sedgebeer, and director Paul Byrne, Steve set about working towards that seemingly impossible goal - the good book reading. We present the fruits of their labours; Hey! Listen! (Live!). It's half stand-up, half game show, and as little book reading as possible.